Earthquake off Jamaica coast triggers 'hazardous' tsunami warning

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake which struck off the coast of Jamaica has triggered the threat of tsunami waves that could reach as high as a meter above tide level in the region, as per a statement by Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

  ANI
  • |
  • Kingston
  • |
  Updated: 29-01-2020 02:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 02:54 IST
Earthquake off Jamaica coast triggers 'hazardous' tsunami warning
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake which struck off the coast of Jamaica has triggered the threat of tsunami waves that could reach as high as a meter above tide level in the region, as per a statement by Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. The Weather Service has issued the Tsunami threat for Jamaica, Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico and the Cayman Islands, CNN reported.

The epicentre of the powerful quake was located at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres, about 125 kilometres northwest of the Jamaican coastal town of Lucea, as per United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake was felt as far away as Havana and Miami.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

