Thailand confirms six more cases of coronavirus

Bangkok [Thailand], Jan 29 (VNA/ANI): Thailand on Tuesday confirmed six more cases of the new strain of coronavirus, bringing the total number of those infected in the country to 14. In a television broadcast, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the government has taken full control of the situation and that the precautionary measures that are being taken are in line with international standards.

Of the confirmed cases, five have recovered and discharged from hospital while the rest are under close medical attention, the Thai leader noted. He further said that the country's Health Ministry has heightened its public health emergency operation to level three -- the highest level -- to ensure all communities nationwide, as well as hospitals and airports, can respond to the severity of the outbreak.

The virus, which was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed 106 people in that country alone, while more than a dozen other countries have reported cases so far. (VNA/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.