25 new fatalities in China's virus epicentre: official

The number of confirmed deaths from China's viral outbreak has risen to 131, with authorities in central Hubei province on Wednesday reporting 25 new fatalities and 840 new cases.

The latest figures from Hubei, the epicenter of the contagion, would put the nationwide total of confirmed infections at more than 5,300, based on figures previously released by the central government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.