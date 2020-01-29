India, the Netherlands share rule of law and pluralism: President of Dutch Senate

The rule of law and pluralism are at the heart of the Indian society and both India and the Netherlands share these values, President of the Dutch Senate Jan Anthonie Bruijn has said. Addressing a gathering at a reception here to celebrate India's 71st Republic Day, Bruijn praised the country as the largest democracy in the world.

The values of democracy, rule of law and pluralism are at the heart of the Indian society and both India and the Netherlands share these values, a statement issued by the Indian Embassy here quoted Bruijn as saying at the event on Monday. He said India has become a global player in information technology and Indian migrants -- which include students, entrepreneurs, and IT professionals -- to the Netherlands have doubled in numbers.

Bruijn said many innovations in the medical field are coming from India and there is a growing interest in the traditional medicine system of India in his country. "Yoga enthusiasts from all over the Netherlands filled the DAM Square on the International Day of Yoga last year," he said.

The Dutch Senate President was the guest of honor at the reception hosted by India's Ambassador to the Netherlands Venu Rajamony. He also described the book 'India and the Netherlands- Past, Present, and Future', authored by Rajamony as a strong testimony to India-Netherland's friendship.

Dutch dignitaries, Ambassadors of various countries stationed in The Hague, senior officials of the Dutch government and prominent members of the Indian community were among the 250 guests who attended the reception, the statement said. Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi was also among the guests, it said.

The reception was held at the historic Grote Kerk, one of the oldest buildings in The Hague dating back to the 14th century. The celebrations included a dance and vocal performances by Indian community members in The Netherlands.

The guests also enjoyed exhibitions on the 'State Visit to India by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima' and 'Snapshots from India-Netherlands Relations' at the event.

