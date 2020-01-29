Left Menu
Development News Edition

India backs looser abortion laws in boost for women

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 20:07 IST
India backs looser abortion laws in boost for women
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a boost to female reproductive rights, India's cabinet on Wednesday backed giving women more time to seek an abortion in a bill aimed at helping the young, disadvantaged and the raped.

The government said the cabinet had approved extending the abortion deadline to 24 weeks from 20, with the measure set to go before a new session of parliament that opens on Friday. "This will help particularly adolescent girls, disabled girls, rape victims and others who face these problems," Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar told a news conference.

Abortions are conditional in India. They are offered only after rape - about 90 cases are logged each day - if there is serious danger to a mother, substantial risk of disability to a child or if contraceptive fails.

If the bill is passed, the change would replace a nearly 50-year-old law and would bring India closer into line with countries such as Greece, Finland, and Taiwan, which set a conditional maximum limit of 24 weeks for abortions. While many U.S. states are restricting abortion, there has been a trend of liberalization globally, with almost every country permitting it under at least some circumstances, according to the New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights.

RAPE Under current law, terminations after 20 weeks are not allowed in India unless a mother's life is in danger.

But an increasing number of women and girls, including high-profile child rape victims, have sought court permission for later abortions. Usually, the requests came when a pregnancy is discovered late or poses a risk to either mother or foetus. According to the latest proposal, abortions can be sought even after 24 weeks if there are "substantial foetal abnormalities", a government statement said.

The cabinet's decision came after the federal government told the Supreme Court in September that the 20-week limit could not be changed, saying a foetus's right to life transcended all other rights. But campaigners have long demanded an extension, saying the 1971 law is archaic and ignores medical advances.

They say the 20-week limit forces some women and girls to seek out unsafe, illegal ways to end their pregnancies. Sangeeta Rege of the Mumbai-based Centre for Enquiry into Health and Allied Themes, a medical charity that helps rape victims, urged the government to remove the abortion deadline completely for sex assault victims.

"When it is an outcome of rape, even if she comes at 32 weeks, she must be given abortion and not have to go to the court," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. "Everything should be done to ensure that access is provided."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on solid results, but virus keeps safe-havens alive

Global equity markets edged higher on Wednesday on strong results from Apple and others but concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China kept a safe-haven bid in gold and the dollar alive.The yield on benchmark U.S. Treasuries and Germa...

Google temporarily shutting down all China offices - The Verge

Alphabet Incs Google is temporarily shutting down all its offices in China due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus in the country, technology website The Verge reported on Wednesday.The shutdown includes all offices in mainland China, Hong...

Shaken Caribbean tiptoes back to normal after shock of major quake

Shaken Caribbean residents and tourists said on Wednesday that life was returning to normal after a powerful earthquake struck the region and rattled nerves but spared the area from serious damage to property or loss of life.The magnitude 7...

UPDATE 1-Canada to evacuate citizens from flu-hit China region, warns against travel

Canada will evacuate about 160 of its citizens from the Chinese region that is the epicenter for the new coronavirus, and the government is urging others to avoid non-essential travel to China, a top official said on Wednesday.We have 160 C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020