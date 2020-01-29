Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 14-U.S., Japan pull nationals from China, big virus economic hit forecast

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 21:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 21:26 IST
WRAPUP 14-U.S., Japan pull nationals from China, big virus economic hit forecast
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United States and Japan flew nationals out of China's virus epicenter on Wednesday and some big-name airlines suspended flights as deaths leaped to 133 and a senior economist predicted a major impact on growth. Beijing's plans to slay the "devil" coronavirus may have won the trust of the World Health Organisation (WHO), but confirmation of another 1,459 cases - taking the total to 5,974 in China - only fuelled global public alarm.

Deaths from the flu-like virus also rose by 27 to 133. Almost all have been in the central province of Hubei, the capital of which is Wuhan, where the virus emerged last month in a live wild animal market.

The situation remained "grim and complex", Chinese President Xi Jinping acknowledged. In many Chinese cities, streets were largely deserted with the few who ventured out wearing masks. Starbucks coffee shops required people to have temperatures taken and masks on.

"It's my first time here in Asia, I feel very unlucky," said Brazilian tourist Amanda Lee, 23, cutting short a trip. "I couldn't even see the places I wanted, like the Great Wall." There was a relief, however, among evacuees from Hubei province, home to about 60 million people and under virtual lockdown. "I was extremely worried that I was stuck there," said Takeo Aoyama, who arrived in Tokyo on a chartered plane carrying 206 Japanese out of Wuhan.

The United States flew about 210 citizens out of Wuhan, to be screened several times on arrival in California. Britain said it would put 200 citizens on a charter plane on Thursday. The virus is weighing heavily on the world's second-biggest economy, with companies cutting corporate travel to China and tourists canceling trips. Various airlines are cutting flights, from British Airways and Lufthansa to Tanzania's national carrier that postponed maiden flights.

A government economist said the crisis could cut China's first-quarter growth by one point to 5% or lower as the crisis hits sectors from mining to luxury goods. Hong Kong stocks took a beating on the first day of trading after the Lunar New Year break. Casino and financial stocks led the Hang Seng index 2.5% lower to a seven-month trough.

Regional markets, however, arrested their slide, with stocks in Japan, Australia, South Korea and India steady or firmer and currencies mostly stable. "In our view, the worst is yet to come," securities firm Nomura said, warning of a severe, near-term blow to China's economy.

'SPREADING AT BREAKNECK SPEED' But in a potentially major step towards finding a vaccine, scientists in Australia said they had developed a lab-grown version of the virus, the first recreated outside China.

The researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity said they would share the sample, grown from an infected patient, with the WHO and global laboratories in the hope of hastening immunization and detection. Australia's government said it would help some citizens leave and quarantine them on Christmas Island, best known for housing asylum seekers.

The number of cases in China now exceeds its tally of 5,327 infected with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that killed about 800 people globally in 2002 and 2003. While some experts believe the new strain, known as "2019-nCoV", is not as deadly as SARS, the alarm has grown over its rapid spread and many unknown attributes, such as how lethal it is.

"There have been more cases in China, but so far with a lower death rate than the SARS outbreak," said Michael Head, a health researcher at the Britain's University of Southampton. "A pandemic is typically called by the World Health Organisation after there has been sustained transmission across many countries. Though there have been cases reported in several countries now, we're not quite at that stage of sustained transmission yet."

Like other respiratory infections, the new virus is spread by droplets from coughs and sneezes, with an incubation time between one and 14 days. About 60 cases, but no deaths, have been reported in 15 other countries. In the first known cases in the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates diagnosed four members of a Chinese family who arrived from Wuhan with the coronavirus.

Hubei governor Wang Xiaodong said the outbreak in Huanggang city was also severe and it must not be allowed to become a second Wuhan. Companies in the province should not resume work before Feb. 13, he told reporters. "The most difficult part is to be at home most of the day. It is safer to stay away from other people," said Emilia, 28, a research scientist and Russian national in Wuhan.

U.N. children's agency UNICEF sent six tonnes of masks and protective suits for healthcare workers. "This coronavirus is spreading at a breakneck speed and it is important to put all the necessary resources into halting it," said executive director Henrietta Fore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Brewers sign reliever Phelps to 1-year deal

The Milwaukee Brewers are signing free-agent reliever David Phelps to a one-year contract with a club option for 2021, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The deal is pending a physical for the 33-year-old right-hander.According to MLB Net...

Canada to evacuate Canadians from flu-hit Chinese region - foreign minister

Canada will evacuate some 160 of its citizens from the Chinese region that is the epicenter for the new coronavirus, and it is urging other Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to China, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.Foreign Min...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on solid results, but virus keeps safe-havens alive

Global equity markets edged higher on Wednesday on strong results from Apple and others but concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China kept a safe-haven bid in gold and the dollar alive.The yield on benchmark U.S. Treasuries and Germa...

Google temporarily shutting down all China offices - The Verge

Alphabet Incs Google is temporarily shutting down all its offices in China due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus in the country, technology website The Verge reported on Wednesday.The shutdown includes all offices in mainland China, Hong...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020