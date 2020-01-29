Left Menu
Development News Edition

Waste Management Series of Summits (WMSS) 2020 to be inaugurated on January 30

Devdiscourse is a media partner to the Waste Management Series of Summits (WMSS) 2020. The 2-days conference and exhibition is aimed at disseminating the importance of waste and its effective management & showcasing the latest technologies and innovations of the industry.   

Waste Management Series of Summits (WMSS) 2020 to be inaugurated on January 30
The series of summits will have four summits – Global Summit on Waste to Energy and Biofuels, Global Summit on Waste Management and Recycling, Global Summit on Hazardous Waste Management, and Global Summit on Wastewater Treatment and Reuse. Image Credit: (WMSS 2020)

Experts of various disciplines and professional backgrounds are all set to share their experiences and thoughts to chalk out strategies for better waste management solutions for the people living on the planet in 2-days' Waste Management Series of Summits (WMSS) 2020, which is slated to be inaugurated on Wednesday in New Delhi. The eminent economist of international repute, Dr. Kirit Parikh has consented to deliver the Keynote address for the summit.

"WMSS – Waste Management Series of Summits, scheduled for 30th – 31st January 2020 at Hotel Le Meridien, New Delhi, is country's leading summit catering to Waste Management, Wastewater Treatment & Reuse, Hazardous Waste & Recycling, Waste to Energy and Biofuels. The summit is aimed at providing a platform to experts of diverse disciplinary and professional backgrounds for holistic and integrated management of all kinds of waste – solid waste, hazardous waste and wastewater etc. – generated due to industrialization, urbanization and consumerism in modern societies," said Sharat Mishra, Founder & Director, Indus Exposium, the organizer of WMSS 2020. The series of summits will have four summits – Global Summit on Waste to Energy and Biofuels, Global Summit on Waste Management and Recycling, Global Summit on Hazardous Waste Management, and Global Summit on Wastewater Treatment and Reuse.

Though waste in all the forms is an existential problem for the humans on the plant, it is an emerging sector of investment and job opportunities. According to estimates, by 2025, the waste management market in India is projected to be US$ 15 billion with an annual growth hovering around seven percent. "Considering the current urban trends, Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) quantum in India can see an increase of double the existing volumes by ten years down the line. It is projected to hover around 80-85 MTs by 2030, offering a business case of approximately US$ 20 billion," added informed Sharma highlighting the opportunities which are coming along with challenges of waste management.

A wide range of national and international organizations, and corporates houses (MNCs) such as Fortum India, Ramky, Geocycle, PRESPL, Reliance, BPCL, PSPCB, Invest Punjab, EVONIK, UNDP, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, GAIL, CLARIANT, Mahindra, Representative of Hungry and Representative of Denmark, etc. are participating in the summits as partners.

For more news and views on waste management, please visit Live Discourse on Waste Management Series of Summits (WMSS 2020) being organized by Indus Exposium on 30th - 31st January 2020 in New Delhi.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Brewers sign reliever Phelps to 1-year deal

The Milwaukee Brewers are signing free-agent reliever David Phelps to a one-year contract with a club option for 2021, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The deal is pending a physical for the 33-year-old right-hander.According to MLB Net...

Canada to evacuate Canadians from flu-hit Chinese region - foreign minister

Canada will evacuate some 160 of its citizens from the Chinese region that is the epicenter for the new coronavirus, and it is urging other Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to China, the foreign minister said on Wednesday.Foreign Min...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks gain on solid results, but virus keeps safe-havens alive

Global equity markets edged higher on Wednesday on strong results from Apple and others but concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China kept a safe-haven bid in gold and the dollar alive.The yield on benchmark U.S. Treasuries and Germa...

Google temporarily shutting down all China offices - The Verge

Alphabet Incs Google is temporarily shutting down all its offices in China due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus in the country, technology website The Verge reported on Wednesday.The shutdown includes all offices in mainland China, Hong...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020