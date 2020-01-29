Waste Management Series of Summits (WMSS) 2020 to be inaugurated on January 30

Experts of various disciplines and professional backgrounds are all set to share their experiences and thoughts to chalk out strategies for better waste management solutions for the people living on the planet in 2-days' Waste Management Series of Summits (WMSS) 2020, which is slated to be inaugurated on Wednesday in New Delhi. The eminent economist of international repute, Dr. Kirit Parikh has consented to deliver the Keynote address for the summit.

"WMSS – Waste Management Series of Summits, scheduled for 30th – 31st January 2020 at Hotel Le Meridien, New Delhi, is country's leading summit catering to Waste Management, Wastewater Treatment & Reuse, Hazardous Waste & Recycling, Waste to Energy and Biofuels. The summit is aimed at providing a platform to experts of diverse disciplinary and professional backgrounds for holistic and integrated management of all kinds of waste – solid waste, hazardous waste and wastewater etc. – generated due to industrialization, urbanization and consumerism in modern societies," said Sharat Mishra, Founder & Director, Indus Exposium, the organizer of WMSS 2020. The series of summits will have four summits – Global Summit on Waste to Energy and Biofuels, Global Summit on Waste Management and Recycling, Global Summit on Hazardous Waste Management, and Global Summit on Wastewater Treatment and Reuse.

Though waste in all the forms is an existential problem for the humans on the plant, it is an emerging sector of investment and job opportunities. According to estimates, by 2025, the waste management market in India is projected to be US$ 15 billion with an annual growth hovering around seven percent. "Considering the current urban trends, Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) quantum in India can see an increase of double the existing volumes by ten years down the line. It is projected to hover around 80-85 MTs by 2030, offering a business case of approximately US$ 20 billion," added informed Sharma highlighting the opportunities which are coming along with challenges of waste management.

A wide range of national and international organizations, and corporates houses (MNCs) such as Fortum India, Ramky, Geocycle, PRESPL, Reliance, BPCL, PSPCB, Invest Punjab, EVONIK, UNDP, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, GAIL, CLARIANT, Mahindra, Representative of Hungry and Representative of Denmark, etc. are participating in the summits as partners.

