'Whole world needs to take action' on China virus: WHO

Geneva, Jan 29 (AFP) The World Health Organization on Wednesday urged governments around the globe, including those as yet unaffected by the novel coronavirus outbreak, to be "on alert" and "take action" to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

"The whole world needs to be on alert now. The whole world needs to take action," Michael Ryan, head of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, told reporters in Geneva. (AFP) CPS

