5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia

An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia on Thursday morning, United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 6:46 am (local time), was registered at a depth of 15.3 kilometres, about 116 kilometres west of Kota Ternate, the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

