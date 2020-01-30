5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia
An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia on Thursday morning, United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 6:46 am (local time), was registered at a depth of 15.3 kilometres, about 116 kilometres west of Kota Ternate, the USGS said.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake. (ANI)
