Taiwan says will act to stabilise forex, stock markets

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday that the government will act to stabilize the foreign exchange and stock markets and reduce shocks, in the face of the impact of the new coronavirus.

Taiwan will also look at helping companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak, she told a news conference in Taipei.

