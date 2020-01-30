Saraswati Puja performed in Nepal schools on Basant

Several schools across Nepal on Thursday performed Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Basant Panchami, a prominent Hindu festival that marks the arrival of the spring season as per the Hindu calendar. The day is celebrated every year on the fifth day of the month of Magh as per the lunar calendar. There is a tradition of worshipping Goddess Saraswati, who is considered as the deity of wisdom, intellect and learning.

It is also a day when many toddlers step into the world of formal education. Many parents enrol their students to school on the day, where they seek Goddess Saraswati's blessings in their pursuit of knowledge, art, music and culture. Prayers were offered in various schools and pandals, wherein students recited Saraswati Vandana and sought blessings of the Goddess. (ANI)

