U.S. says will arrange more evacuation flights from Wuhan around Feb 3

  Washington DC
  30-01-2020 15:02 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 15:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. government will lay on extra evacuation flights from Wuhan with capacity for private U.S. citizens on or about Feb. 3, the State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

Individuals on the flights would be subject to screening, health observations and monitoring requirements. It did not say how many planes it would deploy for how many U.S. citizens.

