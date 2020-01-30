Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russian strikes kill 10 civilians in Syria's Idlib: monitor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beirut
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 15:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 15:22 IST
Russian strikes kill 10 civilians in Syria's Idlib: monitor
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Airstrikes by government ally Russia hit near a bakery and a medical clinic in Syria's rebel-held Idlib region early on Thursday, killing 10 civilians, a war monitor said. At least five women were among the dead in the town of Ariha in Idlib province, where Russian-backed government forces are conducting an offensive against the country's last major rebel bastion, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

A dust-covered doctor ran out of the Al-Shami clinic screaming following the attack, which partially damaged the facility's walls, an AFP correspondent reported. Nearby, three entire buildings had collapsed.

The wailing of women and children rang out as rescue workers searched for corpses beneath the rubble, the correspondent added. The latest deaths bring the total number of civilians killed by Russian airstrikes in Idlib over the past 24 hours to 21, the Observatory said.

Earlier this month, Russia denied launching any combat operations in the Idlib region since a ceasefire it agreed with rebel supporter Turkey went into effect on January 12. But the truce has since become a dead letter and the number of reported Russian raids has risen sharply.

Thousands of Russian troops are deployed across Syria in support of the army, while a contingent of Russian private security personnel also operates on the ground. Moscow's military intervention in 2015, four years into the Syrian conflict, helped keep President Bashar al-Assad in power and started a long, bloody reconquest of territory lost to rebels in the early stages of the war.

The fierce bombardment coincides with a ground push by government forces in the south of Idlib province, where they captured the strategic highway town of Maaret al-Numan on Wednesday. They are now pushing on towards the town of Saraqib, whose residents have mostly fled in recent days in the face of heavy bombardment.

Both towns lie on the key M5 highway connecting the capital Damascus to the second city Aleppo. The road has been in the sights of the government for some time as it seeks to revive a moribund economy ravaged by almost nine years of war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EasyJet partner starts developing engine for electric plane

British airline EasyJet has moved a step closer to commercial electric flying on short-haul routes after its partner said it would begin the development of engines for its electric narrow-body aircraft. Fully electric planes will only be ab...

Yemen's Houthis offer talks for prisoner swap with Sudan through Red Cross - TV

Yemens Houthi group are ready to hold talks with Sudan over an exchange of prisoners through the International Committee of the Red Cross, al-Masirah, the television channel run by the Iran-aligned group, said on Thursday.The Sudanese autho...

Coronavirus: Test results of nine samples awaited in T'gana

Results of tests on samples of nine people from Telangana for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus were awaited, Health authorities said on Thursday. So far, no positive case of the virus has been detected in the state since its outb...

Tata Motors-owned JLR posts revenue hike amid sales fall

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover JLR on Thursday posted revenues of 6.4 billion pounds in the quarter ending December 2019, marking a 2.8 per cent rise year-on-year. The UK-based luxury carmarker said that while its total retail sales fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020