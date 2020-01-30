Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN23 UK-LD NIRAV MODI

PNB fraud case: Nirav Modi remanded until February 27 London: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, was produced for a regular remand hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Thursday and further remanded in custody until February 27. By Aditi Khanna

Indian-American couple killed in volcanic eruption in New Zealand, 3 children orphaned Wellington: An Indian-American businessman has become the latest victim of a massive volcanic eruption in New Zealand after he succumbed to his burn injuries, over a month after his wife died in the same tragedy, leaving their three children orphaned.

European Parliament debates anti-CAA motion; vote delayed till March London: The European Parliament has postponed until March a vote on a joint motion, combining five different resolutions tabled by its members against India's Citizenship Amendment Act, which was debated at its Plenary session in Brussels. By Aditi Khanna

Easter attack: Lanka court extends remand of 61 NTJ terrorists till Feb 12 Colombo: The remand of 61 Islamic extremists, arrested in connection with Sri Lanka's worst attack on Easter Sunday, has been extended till February 12 by a court on Thursday.

Gita Sabharwal of India appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Thailand United Nations: The UN has appointed India's Gita Sabharwal, who has over two decades of experience in peacebuilding and social policy, as the Resident Coordinator in Thailand. By Yoshita Singh

