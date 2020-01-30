British Airways suspends flights to mainland China for a month
British Airways said on Thursday that all its flights to mainland China had been canceled for a month due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus there.
A spokeswoman said all flights to Beijing and Shanghai had been suspended until the end of February, but flights to Hong Kong were unaffected.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- British Airways
- China
- Hong Kong
- Beijing
- Shanghai
ALSO READ
U.S.-China trade deal fully enforceable, documents to be released Wednesday-Mnuchin
UPDATE 1-Documents to show U.S.-China trade deal fully enforceable - Mnuchin
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tread water ahead of signing of initial U.S.-China trade deal
UPDATE 2-Human Rights Watch report blasts China as its chief barred from Hong Kong
UPDATE 6-China to ramp up U.S. buys under trade deal, but skeptics question targets