British businesses will have to prepare for extra processes once the country has left the European Union's customs union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Thursday.

"We are leaving the customs union, which means businesses will have to prepare ... It will inevitably mean extra processes are required on UK-EU trade," he said when asked about the prospect of customs checks.

