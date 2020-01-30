Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Pompeo plays down rift with Britain over Huawei, but steadfast on Chinese threat

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 18:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 18:50 IST
UPDATE 1-Pompeo plays down rift with Britain over Huawei, but steadfast on Chinese threat
File photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday sought to defuse tension over Britain's decision to allow China's Huawei a role in its communication network but described the Chinese Communist Party as the biggest threat of the current era.

Britain on Tuesday defied the United States by granting Chinese technology firm Huawei a limited role in Britain's 5G network. The United States, including Pompeo and President Donald Trump, had been lobbying Britain to exclude the firm on security grounds. Some had predicted a backlash from Trump's administration during Pompeo's two-day visit to Britain. But while the U.S. Secretary of State showed no softening in his opposition to Huawei, he was keen to downplay the broader impact.

"When you allow the information of your citizens or the national security information of your citizens to transit a network that the Chinese Communist Party has a legal mandate to obtain it creates risk," Pompeo told reporters. "I am very confident that our two nations will find a way to work together to resolve this difference," Pompeo said, adding that the Five-Eyes intelligence alliance would remain.

Speaking alongside British foreign minister Dominic Raab, Pompeo said that he regarded the Chinese Communist Party as "the central threat of our times" and urged the United States and its allies to ensure they have the military and technological power to ensure that this century is governed by Western principles. Britain's Huawei decision came at a critical juncture as the country prepares to leave the European Union on Friday and begin negotiating a trade deal with the United States that it hopes will allow more, freer transatlantic trade.

Pompeo said that the "special relationship" -- a term used to describe the close Anglo-American alliance -- remains in good health and that he wanted to prioritize a post-Brexit trade deal with Britain. "The previous administration took a view that if the United Kingdom made this decision they'd be at the back of the line -- we intend to put the United Kingdom at the front of the line," Pompeo told the Policy Exchange think-tank event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nirav Modi's custody extended till Feb 27 in PNB fraud case, trial to begin on May 11

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi was remanded in custody till February 27, 2020, after he appeared before a UK court on Thursday via video link from his London prison. Modi, the prime accused in USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank PNB fraud, ...

Holiday spots in southern Thailand face hard times after coronavirus outbreak

Thai tourist boat company Love Andaman is facing a bleak February after China banned all outbound group tours this week to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak.China is Thailands biggest source of foreign tourists, accounting for 28 perc...

UPDATE 2-Pompeo backs "Five Eyes" intelligence sharing despite UK decision on Huawei

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo endorsed Britains role on Thursday in a privileged system for sharing U.S. intelligence, playing down a rift over Londons decision to allow a Chinese firm to help build its new mobile phone network. On a ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. sanctions Iran's nuclear organisation, to renew waivers on Iran nuclear work - sources

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Irans nuclear entity and its top official, the Treasury Department said, but sources said it will allow Russian, Chinese and European firms to continue work at Iranian nuclear sites to make...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020