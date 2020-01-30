UK delayed evacuation flight from China will leave on Friday

Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said he had confirmation that a delayed evacuation of United Kingdom citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan will be able to leave on Friday morning.

"We are pleased to have confirmation from the Chinese authorities that the evacuation flight from Wuhan airport to the UK can depart at 0500 local times on Friday," Raab said.

