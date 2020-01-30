Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-French court overturns earlier guilty verdict on cardinal Barbarin

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 18:55 IST
UPDATE 1-French court overturns earlier guilty verdict on cardinal Barbarin
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@CardBarbarin)

A French appeals court on Thursday overturned an earlier ruling against Philippe Barbarin, a Roman Catholic cardinal who was convicted last year of failing to report sexual abuse charges.

Barbarin, 69, had been the highest-profile cleric to be caught up in a child sex abuse scandal in the French Catholic Church. He was given a six-month suspended sentence in March 2019 but he denied the allegations and appealed the ruling.

The Lyon court had ruled that from July 2014 to June 2015 Barbarin covered up allegations of sexual abuse of boy scouts in the 1980s and early 1990s by former French Catholic priest Bernard Preynat. The trial for Preynat, who faces charges of abusing dozens of boy scouts, began this month.

Barbarin's trial has put Europe's senior clergy in the spotlight at a time when Pope Francis is under fire for the church's response to a sexual abuse crisis that has engulfed the church, damaging its standing around the globe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nirav Modi's custody extended till Feb 27 in PNB fraud case, trial to begin on May 11

Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi was remanded in custody till February 27, 2020, after he appeared before a UK court on Thursday via video link from his London prison. Modi, the prime accused in USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank PNB fraud, ...

Holiday spots in southern Thailand face hard times after coronavirus outbreak

Thai tourist boat company Love Andaman is facing a bleak February after China banned all outbound group tours this week to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak.China is Thailands biggest source of foreign tourists, accounting for 28 perc...

UPDATE 2-Pompeo backs "Five Eyes" intelligence sharing despite UK decision on Huawei

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo endorsed Britains role on Thursday in a privileged system for sharing U.S. intelligence, playing down a rift over Londons decision to allow a Chinese firm to help build its new mobile phone network. On a ...

UPDATE 1-U.S. sanctions Iran's nuclear organisation, to renew waivers on Iran nuclear work - sources

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Irans nuclear entity and its top official, the Treasury Department said, but sources said it will allow Russian, Chinese and European firms to continue work at Iranian nuclear sites to make...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020