Indian family of 4 die due to suffocation in west Nepal

Four Indian nationals, including two children of the same family, died of suffocation after they were crushed beneath a pile of gunny sacks in Nepal. The incident happened in the Gallamandi Pipariya area of Siddharthanagar Municipality in province number five of western Nepal.

According to the police, the body of Sahajad Hussain (30), Saddab Khatun (28), Sultan Raja (6) and Sahina Khatun (2) were found dead beneath a pile of sacks in their rented room. "Sacks collected and compiled by them might have collapsed and crushed them. After landslide of sacks, they might have died because of suffocation as the room had high edged sacks. Further investigation is underway," Keshav Gyawali, Police Inspector of District Police, Rupandehi told ANI over the phone.

Police have said that Sahajad has been into the business of collecting recyclable materials and has been living in the area for 15 years. They belonged to the Baliya district in the north Indian state of Bihar.

This is the second tragic incident to strike Indians in the Himalayan nations this month. Eight Indian tourists, including four minors, from Kerala, died in Nepal last week after they fell unconscious due to a suspected gas leak from a heater in their room at a resort in Makwanpur district. (ANI)

