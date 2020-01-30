Ethiopian Airlines says flights to China operating normally amid coronavirus outbreak

Ethiopian Airlines said late on Thursday that its flights to China are operating normally, hours after its passenger call center told Reuters that all flights were suspended.

"We are operating our regular flights to all of our five gateways in China, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu, and Hong Kong with the usual supply and demand adjustment that we always make during the Chinese New Year Holidays," read the statement.

The airline CEO Tewolde GebreMariam declined to comment on the call center's guidance and referred Reuters to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

