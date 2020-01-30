Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran says new U.S. sanctions shows Washington's despair

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 06:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 22:59 IST
Iran says new U.S. sanctions shows Washington's despair

The U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran's nuclear organization and Tehran's nuclear chief shows Washington's despair, said a spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation, adding that the country's civilian nuclear programme will continue with full force.

"Imposing sanctions on Ali Akbar Salehi and Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran is a sign of America's despair and is a political game played by Washington. These sanctions have no value and are childish measures," spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told Iran's Fars news agency.

"Such measures will have no impact on our nuclear program and Tehran's civilian nuclear work will continue with full force based on Iran's needs."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Young scores 39 as Hawks topple Sixers

Trae Young exploded for 39 points and a career-high 18 assists and the Atlanta Hawks stunned the visiting Philadelphia 76ers with a 39-point first quarter en route to a front-running 127-117 victory Thursday night. John Collins accumulated ...

'New dawn' or 'biggest gamble'? UK headlines on Brexit day

Britains Brexit-day front pages expressed both joy at the countrys imminent departure from the European Union and remorse and trepidation on Friday as the UK prepares to go it alone after nearly half a century as part of the bloc. Yes, we d...

UPDATE 9-Democrats' bid for new Trump impeachment witnesses likely to fall short

Democrats appeared to have fallen short on Thursday in their bid to secure the votes needed to call witnesses in President Trumps impeachment trial, clearing the way for Trumps likely acquittal as early as this weekend. Democrats had urged ...

Japan urges citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to all of China

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told parliament on Friday the government has decided to raise its infectious disease advisory level for China, excluding Hubei province, to 2, urging citizens to avoid non-urgent trips to the country.The g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020