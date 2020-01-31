Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Thousands kept onboard Italian cruise ship as passenger tested for coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 01:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 00:09 IST
UPDATE 2-Thousands kept onboard Italian cruise ship as passenger tested for coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Thousands of people were prevented from leaving a cruise ship in Italy on Thursday while tests for the new coronavirus were carried out on a passenger from Macau, a spokesman for the cruise company said. The mayor of the city of Civitavecchia said he had asked authorities to prevent passengers from disembarking until it had been confirmed there were no cases of infection.

About 6,000 people were aboard the Costa Crociere company's ship Costa Smeralda, a company spokesman said. A 54-year-old woman who boarded the ship on Jan. 25 in the port of Savona came down with a fever and flu-like symptoms. Both she and her partner have been placed in an isolation unit on the ship, Costa Crociere said in a statement.

"I have asked the authorities not to permit the disembarkment until we are sure there is no risk," Mayor Ernesto Tedesco said. The ship had visited Marseilles in France and the Spanish ports of Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca this week before docking on Thursday at Civitavecchia, north of Rome.

Samples were taken to Rome's Spallanzani Institute, a center specializing in infectious diseases and viruses. The Health Ministry press office said they hoped to announce the results of the tests later in the day. "There is no tension, they (my relatives) have eaten, everything works, they should have been able to leave the ship but they cannot," Adriano Pavan, the father of a passenger on board with two children, told Reuters.

Carla Configoni, the mother of a pregnant woman on board, said she had spoken to her daughter who was "very agitated". Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said the government was ready to take further steps if necessary, but did not elaborate.

"We're not concerned, but we are absolutely vigilant and cautious in facing this prospect," he told reporters during a trip to Bulgaria. Countries have begun isolating hundreds of citizens evacuated from the locked down Chinese city of Wuhan to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed 170 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish Airlines says it suspends flights to China until Feb. 9

Turkish Airlines is suspending its flights to mainland China after the World Health Organisation said it was declaring the coronavirus outbreak in China a global emergency, the companys CEO said on Friday.Bilal Eksi said on Twitter that fli...

UPDATE 4-U.S. says first shipments of medicine to Iran delivered via Swiss humanitarian channel

A humanitarian channel to bring food and medicine to Iran has started trial operations, the Swiss and U.S. governments said on Thursday, helping supply Swiss goods to the struggling population without tripping over U.S. sanctions. The Swiss...

UPDATE 6-Senate Republicans increasingly confident impeachment trial could end by Friday

A senior Senate Republican said momentum was building on Thursday for a quick end to President Donald Trumps impeachment trial despite a push by Democrats to call witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton. John Barrasso...

Colombia rejects Venezuelan proposal to resume diplomatic relations

Colombia rejected a proposal to resume diplomatic relations with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduros government on Thursday, amid a dispute over a fugitive former Colombian congresswoman who was captured in Venezuela. Maduro abruptly cut d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020