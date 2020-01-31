Left Menu
UK given go-ahead for Wuhan evacuation Friday: govt

  • London
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 01:33 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 01:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain has received clearance to evacuate around 200 of its citizens from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of a deadly virus outbreak, the government said on Thursday. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the charter flight would leave early on Friday morning local time, after receiving the necessary clearance from Beijing.

"We are pleased to have confirmation from the Chinese authorities that the evacuation flight from Wuhan airport to the UK can depart at 0500 local times on Friday, 31 January," he said. "The safety and security of British nationals is our top priority.

"Our embassy in Beijing and consular teams remain in close contact with British nationals in the region to ensure they have the latest information they need." London had hoped the flight could leave the central city of Wuhan on Thursday morning UK time but on Wednesday evening was forced to tell those waiting to board that it would be delayed. A spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said a number of countries had similar issues.

The flight is due to return to a UK military base, and those on board will be isolated for 14 days at a medical facility. The Wuhan metropolis is at the heart of the coronavirus epidemic that has so far killed 170 people and spread to at least 15 countries around the world.

China reported its biggest single-day jump in new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, deepening global fears about the extent of the outbreak. Thousands of foreigners have been trapped in Wuhan since it was sealed off last week.

Japan and the United States became the first countries to organise airlifts out of Wuhan for their citizens on Wednesday. Britain is joined by Australia, New Zealand and Singapore, among others, in planning similar operations. (AFP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

