Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Armed men kill six indigenous Nicaraguans, kidnap 10 in nature reserve raid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 02:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 02:15 IST
UPDATE 1-Armed men kill six indigenous Nicaraguans, kidnap 10 in nature reserve raid
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

About 80 armed men killed six indigenous people on an isolated Nicaraguan nature reserve in an attack linked to raging land disputes, the indigenous Mayagna community said on Thursday, with 10 other Mayagnas kidnapped in the raid. The men stormed a Mayagna commune about 500 kilometres (310 miles) north of capital Managua, deep in the north-central Bosawas Biosphere Reserve, the second-largest rainforest the Americas after the Amazon.

The raiders were part of a group of "settlers" in the area who do not belong to the indigenous communities that make up about 14% of Nicaragua's 6.2 million people, according to a Mayagna lawyer from the region. "They wanted to subjugate the men and shot to death six people," Mayagna lawyer Larry Salomon told Reuters by phone, saying the attack occurred in the Alal de Sauni As community.

The government did not respond to a request for comment. The police, in a government-controlled media outlet, published a statement saying only two people were killed in the attack. Salomon disputed the police version of events.

Animosity has been growing over the past decade between Nicaragua's native people and the "settlers," who come to indigenous areas in search of cheap, fertile land, as well as timber and gold, according to activists. "This is a land conflict. They want our lands for cattle farming and to destroy our forests," Salomon added.

Salomon said a delegation made up of Nicaraguan army, police and the municipal government was on the way to the reserve to investigate the attack. With only about 30,000 people spread across the country, Mayagna make up about 0.5% of Nicaragua's population.

The Mayagna have been complaining since 2014 about living under siege from armed groups who are seizing their lands, and last year their leader said his people are facing an existential risk. "They're exterminating us little by little and the state is doing nothing," Gustavo Lino, the highest-ranking Mayagna leader, said last year.

Nicaragua had been a world leader in the granting of land rights to native peoples. Indigenous communities gained autonomy in 1987 over their ancestral lands and a law was introduced in 2003 to allow indigenous people to apply for land titles. But indigenous communities have more recently criticised the government for not doing enough to protect them and their way of life.

The Bosawas Biosphere Reserve, renowned for its biodiversity, is a treasure-trove of rare and endangered species. It hosts one of the world's last populations of Baird's Tapir and Central American Spider Monkey, according to the United Nations. (Writing by Drazen Jorgic Editing by Marguerita Choy)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-First two coronavirus cases confirmed in Italy -prime minister

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday that two cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Italy, the first in the country since the outbreak in Wuhan, China.Two Chinese tourists who were visiting Italy had contracted the vi...

Turkish Airlines says it suspends flights to China until Feb. 9

Turkish Airlines is suspending its flights to mainland China after the World Health Organisation said it was declaring the coronavirus outbreak in China a global emergency, the companys CEO said on Friday.Bilal Eksi said on Twitter that fli...

UPDATE 4-U.S. says first shipments of medicine to Iran delivered via Swiss humanitarian channel

A humanitarian channel to bring food and medicine to Iran has started trial operations, the Swiss and U.S. governments said on Thursday, helping supply Swiss goods to the struggling population without tripping over U.S. sanctions. The Swiss...

UPDATE 6-Senate Republicans increasingly confident impeachment trial could end by Friday

A senior Senate Republican said momentum was building on Thursday for a quick end to President Donald Trumps impeachment trial despite a push by Democrats to call witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton. John Barrasso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020