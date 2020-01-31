China says death toll from coronavirus outbreak rises to 213
China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Friday the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in the country rose to 213 as of end-Thursday, with another 1,982 new cases confirmed.
The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China reached 9,692 as of end-Thursday, NHC said in a statement.
