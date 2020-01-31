China sends two flights to bring back Wuhan citizens from Thailand and Malaysia
China's aviation authority has dispatched two Xiamen Airlines flights to bring back Wuhan citizens to the Chinese city from Bangkok in Thailand and Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia, it said on its website on Friday.
Wuhan, the epicenter of a fast-spreading virus that has claimed the lives of over 200 people, is in virtual lockdown as authorities try to contain the spread.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
'Phase 2' U.S.-China trade talks have already begun -Pence
Brazil opens new $100 mln Antarctic base, built by China's CEIEC
UPDATE 5-U.S. and China tiptoe around holes in new trade agreement
Japan confirms first case of infection with new China coronavirus
GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks scale record peak on U.S.-China trade deal