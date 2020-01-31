China sends two flights to bring back Wuhan citizens from Thailand and Malaysia

China's aviation authority has dispatched two Xiamen Airlines flights to bring back Wuhan citizens to the Chinese city from Bangkok in Thailand and Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia, it said on its website on Friday.

Wuhan, the epicenter of a fast-spreading virus that has claimed the lives of over 200 people, is in virtual lockdown as authorities try to contain the spread.

