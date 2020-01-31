Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Police kill man holding 20 women and children hostage in north India

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 12:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 11:53 IST
UPDATE 1-Police kill man holding 20 women and children hostage in north India
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Police shot dead a man holding around 20 women and children hostage at his house in northern India after a 10-hour standoff, state officials said on Friday. The hostages who were held at gunpoint were safe, principal secretary home Awanish Kumar Awasthi said after the raid at the house in a village in Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh state.

The hostage-taker was serving a life sentence for murder and was out on parole, he added. Two policemen and a villager were injured in the rescue operation.

After the siege, a group of incensed villagers stormed the house where the children had been kept and attacked the hostage-taker's wife, Awasthi said. The woman died from her injuries early on Friday, he said. The abduction took place after the man had invited some children and women from the village to his house, saying he was throwing a birthday party for his daughter.

Police said his motive for holding the children was not clear.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Thailand confirms first human-to-human coronavirus transmission

Thailand has seen its first case of human-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus inside the country, a health official said on Friday, as it raised its total number of cases to 19, the second-highest after China. The first patient to ...

Chronology of Brexit

Following is the chronology as the UK is set to leave the European Union at 2300 GMT on Friday, more than three and a half years since the country voted for it in a referendum in 2016. January 23, 2013 Prime Minister David Cameron promises...

Army sets up quarantine facility in Manesar for 300 students returning from Hubei

The Indian Army has set up a quarantine facility in Manesar near Delhi to keep around 300 Indian students being evacuated from Chinas Hubei province in view of the outbreak of coronavirus. Officials said the Indian Army has created the faci...

Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Saturday

Order of play on the main showcourt on the 13th day of the Australian Open on Saturday prefix number denotes seeding ROD LAVER ARENAWomens singles final not before 0830 GMT 14-Sofia Kenin U.S. v Garbine Muguruza SpainMixed doubles final Bet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020