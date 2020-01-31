Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel strikes Hamas targets after new Gaza rocket fire

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 13:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 13:27 IST
Israel strikes Hamas targets after new Gaza rocket fire

Jerusalem, Jan 31 (AFP) Israeli aircraft struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early Friday in response to new rocket fire from the blockaded territory, the army said. Three rockets were fired at Israel overnight without causing any casualties. Two were intercepted by air defences, a statement said.

Israel swiftly retaliated against Hamas, the Islamist movement which rules Gaza and which Israel generally holds responsible for all rocket fire from the territory, regardless of who launches it. The military struck "Hamas targets in the south of the Gaza Strip", the army said.

Israel has deployed additional troops to the Gaza border area since US President Donald Trump unveiled a controversial new peace plan on Tuesday that was angrily rejected by the Palestinians. One rocket was fired from Gaza on Wednesday evening, again drawing retaliatory strikes against Hamas targets in the south of Gaza.

Hamas has over the past year gradually shaped an informal truce with Israel, under which the Jewish state has slightly eased its crippling blockade of the enclave in exchange for calm. But Israel in November assassinated a senior leader of the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza, sparking a flare-up in which 36 Palestinians were killed. No Israelis died.

Over two days, Islamic Jihad fired some 450 rockets towards Israel, which unusually largely confined its reprisals to Hamas's more radical ally. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. top diplomat assures Ukraine of support against Russia: Ukraine statement

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo assured Ukraine of Washingtons full support in stopping Russian aggression, the Ukrainian government said in a statement on Friday after Pompeo met Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko in Kyiv.Pompeo is the m...

Iqbal Qasim named new chairman of PCB's Cricket Committee

Former left-arm spinner Iqbal Qasim has been appointed as the new chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Boards PCB influential Cricket Committee. Qasim, who played 50 Tests and has also remained chief selector in the past, will head a revamped c...

"Frost on top of snowfall": Virus piles pressure on China's industrial machine

The coronavirus is threatening to disrupt large parts of Chinas manufacturing machine and its global supply chains as the spread of infection and strict public health measures force companies and workers to remain idle.Chinas most important...

US soldiers hurt in Iran missile strike up to 64: Pentagon

The number of US troops injured by an Iranian missile strike in Iraq this month has risen to 64, according to new figures released by the Pentagon. US President Donald Trump had initially said no Americans were hurt by the missiles fired on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020