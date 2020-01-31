Gas explosion at a Russian engineering factory kills 5

A gas explosion at a factory in Russia on Friday killed five people and injured three more, emergency officials said. The explosion occurred in Russia's central Oryol region, causing an engineering production facility under construction to collapse. It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the explosion.

All three injured — reported by Russian media to be Turkish nationals — have been hospitalized with burns. Local police have opened a criminal probe.

