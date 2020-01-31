French car parts maker PSA extending plant closures in China

French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen said on Friday its three plants in China's Wuhan will remain closed until Feb. 14, in line with the Chinese government's guidance over the coronavirus and the extension of Lunar New Year holidays.

Valeo, a French car parts maker, said earlier its three sites in Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, will stay closed until at least Feb. 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

