Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-South Korean evacuees from Wuhan welcomed to quarantine centres

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 18:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 18:14 IST
UPDATE 4-South Korean evacuees from Wuhan welcomed to quarantine centres
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of South Koreans flown home on a charter flight from China were greeted with welcome signs on Friday as they arrived at quarantine centers where nearby residents had staged vehement protests only a day before. The 368 South Koreans were transported to two facilities in Asan and Jincheon, cities about 80 km (50 miles) south of the capital Seoul, where they will be isolated. The aircraft carrying the evacuees from Wuhan, the epicenter of a virus outbreak in China, landed in Seoul earlier in the morning.

On Friday night, a second chartered flight departed Seoul for Wuhan, with plans to evacuate around 350 more South Korean citizens from the city and return on Saturday. South Korea also reported five new confirmed cases of the virus on Friday, bringing the total to 11, including two people who returned from Wuhan via the eastern Chinese port city of Qingdao last week.

The quarantine plan triggered a strong backlash among nearby residents, with some people throwing eggs and yelling expletives on Thursday at senior officials who visited to try to defuse their anger. Several hundred police officers were on hand at the facilities in Asan and Jincheon, but there was no major rally.

As the buses carrying the evacuees arrived in Asan escorted by police cars and disinfection trucks, some residents held signs saying "Hope you have a good rest in Asan" and "We will pray for the people suffering from the new coronavirus." However, one angry protester ripped apart a welcome banner put up by a local civic group earlier in the day.

The government had said none of the evacuees exhibited any symptoms before departure, but one person could not board the plane due to fever after a final check at Wuhan airport, while 18 were sent to hospital immediately upon arrival, vice health minister Kim Gang-lip said. "There were different screening standards between China and us, and we conducted another check aboard the plane and put those who were showing symptoms in separate space on the second floor of the plane," Kim told a briefing.

"THOROUGH CONTROL"

"The other 350 will be sent to temporary lodging facilities where medical staff will provide daily quarantine and medical assistance for 14 days under thorough control without going out or receiving guests."

The South Korean government has said it will sternly respond to any "fake news" about the disease, and it distributed infographics on Twitter on Friday to dispel some unverified rumors. In one image, it refuted a claim that a person can contract the virus by eating Chinese kimchi, saying it is an "extremely low" risk for the virus to survive lengthy import procedures even if any products contain it.

The outbreak has prompted North Korea to declare a state emergency, though it is unclear whether there are any confirmed cases in the isolated nation. The two Koreas opened a new hotline between Seoul and Pyongyang after they agreed to temporarily close their joint liaison office in the North's border city until virus concerns are eased, the South's Unification Ministry said on Friday.

The North also informed the South via the hotline that it has decided to postpone plans to remove South Korean facilities at its Mount Kumgang resort next month to prevent a virus outbreak, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Court orders safeguards for Kenyan digital IDs, bans DNA collecting

Kenyas high court said the government could go ahead with a new digital ID scheme, as long as it brought in stronger regulations and did not use it to collect citizens DNA and geo-location data.Rights groups had argued the scheme violated p...

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Racing Point F1 team to become Aston Martin in 2021

Racing Point will become the Aston Martin factory Formula One team from 2021 after their Canadian billionaire owner Lawrence Stroll bought a stake in the ailing British sportscar maker on Friday. The deal means Aston Martins title sponsorsh...

Barca sign Braga young gun Trincao

Madrid, Jan 31 AFP Barcelona have signed promising Portuguese forward Francisco Trincao from Braga in a deal worth 31 million euros, the La Liga club announced on Friday. In a statement the Spanish champions said that Trincao, 20, will join...

China locked down 50 million people and has to keep them fed China

Beijing, Jan 31 AP Carrying permits demanding fast passage, truck drivers rushed a 560-ton shipment of disinfectant from eastern China to Wuhan, the locked-down city of 11 million people at the center of a vast effort to contain a new viral...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020