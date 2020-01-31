Russia confirms first two coronavirus cases

Two Chinese citizens have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Russia's first cases since the deadly outbreak emerged in China, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Friday The two cases were registered in the Zabaikalsky and Tyumen regions of Siberia, Russian news agencies reported.

She also said Russia would evacuate citizens from China because of the virus. (AFP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.