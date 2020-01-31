Afghan official says explosion in capital Kabul kills 2

Kabul, Jan 31 (AP) An Afghan official says an explosion Friday in western Kabul has killed two people and wounded one. Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz says explosives were hidden in a cart and the identities of the two killed were not immediately clear.

Faramarz says an investigation into the explosion has begun and police are not speculating on who was responsible. Police had no additional details. (AP) IND IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.