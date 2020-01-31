Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights to Chinese destinations
Vietnam Airlines will suspend its flights to destinations in China from next week over coronavirus concerns, the company said on Friday. Its flights between Vietnam and Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen will be suspended from Tuesday, Chengdu from Wednesday, and Macau from Thursday, the company said in a statement.
Vietnam Airlines will also suspend all flights between Hanoi and Hong Kong from Thursday, and cut its flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Hong Kong to 7 from 10 per week, it said. Budget carrier Vietjet said earlier on Friday it will suspend all flights to and from China from Feb. 1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Prolight + Sound Guangzhou 2020 Highlights Digitalisation and the Rising Female Force in the Industry
Solar Sustainability: Central Tower of 700 MW CSP Project by Shanghai Electric and DEWA Tops Out in Dubai
IndiGo to start daily flight on Mumbai-Chengdu route from March 15
Chinese court sentences former chairman of Shanghai Airport Authority to 12 years in jail
More vegetables, doctor's visits for Shanghai elderly looking to beat virus