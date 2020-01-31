India bans export of protective masks, clothing amid coronavirus outbreak
India on Friday said it had banned the export of personal protection equipment such as masks and clothing amid a global coronavirus outbreak.
A coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, the capital of China's central province of Hubei, has spread to more than 9,800 people globally. The new virus has killed 213 people so far.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Boult, Ferguson ruled out, injury-hit NZ recall Bennett for T20s against India
Cricket-Domingo wants Bangladesh to follow India template in tests
EAM Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif review overall ties between India and Iran: Sources
Indian cricket's "Superfan" Charulata Patel no more, BCCI offers condolences
Netflix India lines up four new movies for 2020