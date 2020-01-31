India bans export of protective masks, clothing amid coronavirus outbreak

India on Friday said it had banned the export of personal protection equipment such as masks and clothing amid a global coronavirus outbreak.

A coronavirus outbreak that began in Wuhan, the capital of China's central province of Hubei, has spread to more than 9,800 people globally. The new virus has killed 213 people so far.

