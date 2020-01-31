Left Menu
Following are the top foreign stories at 2005 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 31-01-2020 20:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 20:05 IST
FGN27 UK-BREXIT-LD INDIA

Businesses see promising India-UK ties ahead after Brexit London: The UK will officially quit the European Union (EU) on Friday night, a certainty welcomed by Indian businesses operating in the country as well as the British businesses who see this as an exciting time to expand into the huge Indian market. By Aditi Khanna

FGN17 CHINA-2NDLD VIRUS

Coronavirus outbreak declared global health emergency as death toll spikes to 213 Beijing: The death toll in China's coronavirus epidemic spiked to 213 and total infections reached 9,692, the government said on Friday as the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak that has spread to more than a dozen countries, including India, as a global health emergency. By K J M Varma

FGN4 IBM-CEO-KRISHNA

Arvind Krishna elected IBM CEO New York: Indian-origin technology executive Arvind Krishna has been elected Chief Executive Officer of American IT giant IBM after a "world-class succession process", succeeding Virginia Rometty, who described him as the “right CEO for the next era at IBM” and “well-positioned" to lead the company into the cloud and cognitive era. By Yoshita Singh

FGN23 US-INDIA-INDOPACIFIC

US, India cooperation in Indo-Pacific based on shared commitment to uphold rule of law: State Dept Washington: Underscoring the important role of India in America's Indo-Pacific strategy, a US official has said the partnership between the two nations in the region stands on a shared commitment to uphold the rule of law, freedom of navigation and counter-terrorism cooperation and there was no difference in their approach in the area.

FGN13 UAE-INDIANS-TANKER

Two Indian sailors killed, several missing in tanker fire off UAE coast: Report Dubai: Two Indian sailors were killed and several others are reported missing after a Panamanian-flagged tanker caught fire off the UAE's coast on Wednesday, a media report said on Friday.

IND IND

