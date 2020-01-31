Iran suspends all flights to and from China due to coronavirus
Iran has suspended all flights to China because of the coronavirus outbreak, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Friday, adding that all flights from China to the Islamic Republic have also been banned.
Tasnim gave no further details, while Iranian state TV said there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Iran.
