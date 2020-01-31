Guatemala imposes travel restrictions to stop entry of coronavirus
Guatemala is imposing travel restrictions on people who have recently been in China to prevent the new coronavirus entering the Central American country, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday.
Anybody who had been in China in the previous 15 days would be prevented from entering the country in order to prevent the virus from reaching Guatemala, Giammattei said.
