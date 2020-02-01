Odd News Roundup: Japanese billionaire Maezawa pulls out of dating show that promised the moon

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Japanese billionaire Maezawa pulls out of dating show that promised the moon

Japanese fashion billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has pulled out of a documentary search for a girlfriend to take on his voyage around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX, citing his "mixed feelings" about participating. This month, the 44-year-old announced he was seeking single females over 20 willing to vie to become his girlfriend for a documentary to be aired on streaming service AbemaTV. Almost 28,000 people applied.

