China's Hubei reports 45 new coronavirus deaths, total at 249

China's Hubei province, the epicentre of a coronavirus epidemic, reported 45 new deaths from the outbreak on Friday, bringing the total to 249, the local health commission said on Saturday.

The province has also confirmed 1,347 new cases of infection on Jan. 31, with the total reaching 7,153 by the end of the day.

