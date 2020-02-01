Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia's capital braces as hot, windy conditions fuel nearby fires

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 06:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 06:51 IST
Australia's capital braces as hot, windy conditions fuel nearby fires
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Authorities warned residents of Australia's capital, Canberra, to be wary of fire and ember attacks on Saturday as soaring temperatures and strong winds stoked unpredictable blazes near suburban areas.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 41 Celsius (105.8 Fahrenheit) on Saturday, fuelling an out-of-control bushfire in the south of the Australian Capital Territory that has already grown to more than 30,000 hectares (74,000 acres) in size. "Today's extreme heat ... dry conditions and a severe fire danger rating means we can expect another very challenging firefighting day," the ACT's Emergency Services Agency Commissioner Georgina Whelan said in a televised briefing in Canberra.

"The conditions will potentially become more dangerous and the fire may pose a threat to lives directly in its path," said Whelan. A state of emergency in the ACT was declared on Friday which is expected to last through the weekend. It is the area's first since 2003 when four people were killed and almost 500 homes destroyed in wildfires.

In neighboring New South Wales, the Rural Fire Service said 60 wildfires were burning early on Saturday, with close to a third uncontained. Authorities have issued widespread warnings for across the state's south. Australia's devastating and prolonged bushfire season has killed 33 people and an estimated 1 billion native animals since September. About 2,500 homes have been destroyed and more than 11.7 million hectares (117,000 sq km) of tinder-dry bushland have been razed.

Main events on Saturday in the bushfire crisis: * Fire activity is increasing in parts of Australia's Snowy Mountains, an alpine region where an air tanker crashed on Jan. 22 killing three American firefighters.

* Temperatures in Sydney's west are forecast to hit 46 Celsius (114.8°F) on Saturday. *In the state of Victoria where 25 fires are active, the state's emergency service issued a severe weather warning for thunderstorms that could bring intense rainfall and flash flooding to parts of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Rockets go small to hold off Mavericks

James Harden and Russell Westbrook combined for 67 points and the undersized Houston Rockets squared their season series against the visiting Dallas Mavericks with a 128-121 win Friday at Toyota Center. Harden posted 35 points, a season-hig...

James Anderson asks to remove the 'Mankading law'

England pacer James Anderson has asked the International Cricket Council ICC and Marylebone Cricket Club MCC to remove the law regarding Mankading. His remarks came as Afghanistans spinner resorted to Mankading to dismiss a Pakistan batsman...

Car catches fire after colliding with pole in Surat

A car caught fire after colliding with a pole in Gujarats Surat. Passers-by rushed to the spot and evacuated the people sitting inside the car. The whole incident was recorded on CCTV camera. A man was seen narrowly escaping as the car lost...

AB apologizes to Hollywood (Fla.) police

Antonio Brown, after a month that included two brushes with the Hollywood Fla. police, issued an apology to the police department Friday. The free agent wide receiver posted his comments on Instagram.On Jan. 13, Brown live-streamed an encou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020