Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli warplanes hit Hamas in Gaza after border fire

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jerusalem
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 15:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 14:52 IST
Israeli warplanes hit Hamas in Gaza after border fire
Representative-Image Image Credit: ANI

Israeli warplanes hit the Gaza Strip's Islamist rulers Hamas on Saturday after cross-border mortar fire by Palestinian militants, the Israeli army said. Fighter aircraft hit "Hamas terror targets in the northern Gaza Strip," an army statement said.

"Among the targets were weapon storage facilities and an underground infrastructure used by the Hamas terror organization," the English-language statement said. There were no reports of casualties.

The strikes followed successive rounds of cross-border fire from Gaza on Friday and the launch of balloons fitted with incendiary devices into southern Israel. Israel retaliated to Friday's first volley with tank fire on what an army statement called a "Hamas military post" in southern Gaza.

The latest uptick of violence came after US President Donald Trump enraged Palestinians with a controversial peace plan which would allow Israel to annex swathes of territory in the occupied West Bank. But it has so far been on nothing like the scale of flare-ups last year.

Israel carried out airstrikes on Hamas targets in Gaza early Friday after three rockets were fired the previous evening, causing neither casualties nor damage, the army said. Hamas and Israel have fought three wars since 2008, but over the past year, the Islamists have gradually shaped an informal truce with Israel, under which the Jewish state has eased its crippling blockade of Gaza in exchange for calm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Expression of interest (EoI) for sale of govt stake in Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) to be out shortly: Disinvestment Secretary.

Expression of interest EoI for sale of govt stake in Bharat Petroleum BPCL to be out shortly Disinvestment Secretary....

US steps up deadly airstrikes, during Taliban peace talks

Washingtons peace envoy has traveled to Pakistan to boost regional support for reducing violence in Afghanistan ahead of a final deal to end Americas longest war, even as new US air force statistics show the United States dropped more bombs...

Government allocates Rs 2826.92 crore to sports budget, Rs 50 crore increase from last year

The government on Saturday allocated Rs 2826.92 crore to the sports budget for the next financial year, which is up by a mere Rs 50 crore from the revised estimates of 2019-20. The government gave a substantial hike of Rs 291.42 crore to it...

Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case: Tihar authorities move Delhi HC challenging stay on execution of convicts.

Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case Tihar authorities move Delhi HC challenging stay on execution of convicts....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020