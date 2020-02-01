Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kyrgyzstan furious over Trump's US travel restrictions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bishkek
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 16:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 16:00 IST
Kyrgyzstan furious over Trump's US travel restrictions
US President Donald Trump (File pic) Image Credit: ANI

Kyrgyzstan hit out on Saturday at immigration restrictions that will restrict travel to the US from the ex-Soviet country, complaining they were applied selectively had damaged relations. US President Donald Trump on Friday slapped immigration restrictions on citizens of six countries -- Nigeria, Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Sudan, and Tanzania adding to a list of nations already targeted by his controversial travel ban.

On Saturday, Kyrgyzstan's foreign ministry summoned US envoy Donald Lu to explain the restrictions, which Lu said were related to a failure to introduce biometric passports. But the Central Asian state's foreign ministry complained that other countries without biometric passports had not been included in the latest wave of immigration restrictions.

"At the same time, out of more than 80 countries where biometric passports have not yet been introduced, the limitations (were applied) selectively to only a few," the foreign ministry said. "In this way, significant damage has been done to Kyrgyz-American relations." The latest directive, which takes effect on February 22, was less sweeping than the travel ban Trump announced in January 2017, which banned citizens of certain Muslim-majority countries from entering US territory.

Department of Homeland Security officials said only certain visa categories would be targeted, with the focus primarily on people seeking to move to the United States rather than those simply aiming to visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-French fishermen temporarily lose access to Guernsey waters

French fishermen are temporarily banned from entering the waters of Guernsey due to post-Brexit administrative changes that the authorities expect to resolve in the coming days, the French Agriculture Ministry said on Saturday.The agreement...

Misled youth shouting 'Bharat tere tukde honge' on varsity campus: U'khand Speaker

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker Prem Chand Aggarwal on Saturday said raising of slogans like&#160;Bharat tere tukde honge on a university campus shows how misguided the countrys youth are and underlines the importance of inculcating right valu...

Online degree courses to students from weaker sections; new edu policy soon: Budget

A degree level full-fledged online education programme will be offered by the countrys top 100 educational institutions to students belonging to deprived sections of the society and those who do not have access to higher studies, Finance Mi...

Abbas says Palestinians to 'cut all relations' with Israel. (AFP) MRJ

Abbas says Palestinians to cut all relations with Israel. AFP MRJ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020