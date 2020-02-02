2 killed, 2 injured in Florida church shooting

At least two people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a church following a funeral on Saturday (local time) in Riviera Beach in Florida. According to police, an adult male and a 15-year-old boy were killed at Victory City Church at around 2:30 pm, The Hill reported.

Two other victims -- one adult and one juvenile -- were also shot and are receiving medical attention. Around 13 rounds were shot. The shooting remains an active investigation and no arrests have been made. (ANI)

