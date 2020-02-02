2 killed, 2 injured in Florida church shooting
At least two people were killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a church following a funeral on Saturday (local time) in Riviera Beach in Florida. According to police, an adult male and a 15-year-old boy were killed at Victory City Church at around 2:30 pm, The Hill reported.
Two other victims -- one adult and one juvenile -- were also shot and are receiving medical attention. Around 13 rounds were shot. The shooting remains an active investigation and no arrests have been made. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
