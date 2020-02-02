REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 7 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET

The Philippines on Sunday reported the first overseas death from the growing epidemic of a coronavirus that originated in China, where new confirmed infections jumped by a daily record to top 14,000 cases.

AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES-CAPITAL/ Australia's capital on fire alert as smoke and dust trigger health warnings

MELBOURNE/SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia’s capital, Canberra, was on high alert on Sunday as bushfires burned nearby, while smoke and dust covered large parts of the country’s east, prompting warnings from health authorities. U.S.

USA-ELECTION-IOWA/ Volunteers flock to Iowa for high-stakes Democratic nominating contest

DES MOINES, Iowa (Reuters) - Scores of volunteers from across the United States descended on icy Iowa ahead of Monday’s Democratic caucus with one goal: nominating a candidate who can defeat Republican President Donald Trump in November. CHINA-HEALTH-USA/

U.S. confirms its eighth case of coronavirus; Pentagon to provide quarantine housing U.S. health officials on Saturday confirmed an eighth case of the fast-spreading new coronavirus in the United States and the Pentagon said it would provide housing for people arriving from overseas who might need to be quarantined.

BUSINESS WEWORK-CEO/

WeWork names real estate industry veteran Mathrani as CEO Softbank (9984.T)-backed office sharing firm WeWork named real estate industry veteran Sandeep Mathrani as its new chief executive on Saturday.

AIRBUS-PROBE-AIRASIA/ Malaysia probes allegations that Airbus bribed AirAsia bosses

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia’s anti-graft agency is investigating allegations by Britain’s Serious Fraud Office that Airbus paid a bribe of $50 million to win plane orders from Asia’s largest budget airline group, Malaysia-based AirAsia, it said on Saturday. ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HARVEY-WEINSTEIN/ Accuser says Weinstein raped her, likens former producer to 'Jekyll and Hyde'

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A onetime aspiring actress told a Manhattan jury on Friday that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room while she was in an “extremely degrading” relationship with the movie producer. TELEVISION-THE-CROWN/

Imelda Staunton to be last Elizabeth in TV's 'The Crown' British actress Imelda Staunton will play an older Queen Elizabeth in the final season of award-winning television series “The Crown,” the show’s creator said on Friday.

SPORTS FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL-AWARDS/

Campbell wins Walter Payton Man of the Year, Jackson is Most Valuable Player MIAMI (Reuters) - Jacksonville Jaguars’ Calais Campbell took home the Walter Payton Man of the Year prize on Saturday, while the National Football League’s Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors went to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

NFL-FOOTBALL-SUPERBOWL-QUARTERBACKS/ Mahomes eyes throne, Garoppolo seeks respect as young quarterbacks cap transformative NFL season

MIAMI (Reuters) - With one day to go until Super Bowl LIV, it is safe to say quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Patrick Mahomes have had very different weeks. UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS-OSCARS/SUSTAINABILITY (PIX) (TV)

And the Oscar goes to ... Planet Earth? From plant-based meals to repeat tuxedos and water bottle bans, Hollywood has come to embrace sustainability in an awards season usually known for excess.

2 Feb 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT AWARDS-BAFTA/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

BAFTA Film Awards 2020 held in London Britain's top accolade in the movie industry, the BAFTA Film Awards, are held in London. "Joker" leads BAFTA nominations with 11 nods.

2 Feb 21:00 ET / 21:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

UBER-COLOMBIA/ Uber on outlook following company's departure from Colombia

We'll speak to the head of Uber's Latin America division on the outlook for the company after its departure from Colombia following spats with regulators and taxi groups. Feb 3

USA-ELECTION/DEMOCRATS EXPLAINER: Our guide to the primaries and caucuses in 2020 presidential contest

The Democratic Party will officially nominate a 2020 presidential candidate at its convention next July, but not before a long primary season that kicks off with the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3 and ends with the Puerto Rican primary in June. The nominating contest will be much different this time around after Democrats made changes aimed at increasing participation and ensuring transparency. We explain the key changes and the process. Feb 3

MALAYSIA-PAKISTAN/ Official visit of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to Malaysia

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan pays an official visit to Malaysia, just over a month after pulling out from an Islamic summit hosted in Kuala Lumpur in December following pressure from Saudi Arabia. Feb 3

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/ROSMAH (PIX) (TV) Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian PM Najib, goes on trial

Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, arrives at a local court to go on trial for alleged money laundering, graft and tax evasion. Rosmah, who has faced criticism over her luxurious lifestyle, is accused of receiving millions of dollars in bribes linked to a government project to provide solar power to rural schools. Feb 3

POLAND-FRANCE/MACRON France's Macron visits Poland

French President Emmanuel Macron makes a two-day visit to Poland. Feb 3

USA-ELECTION/TIMELINE TIMELINE-Off to the races: Key dates on the 2019-20 U.S. presidential election calendar

A dozen Democrats vying to take on Republican U.S. President Donald Trump in November square off in the first nominating contest for the 2020 U.S. presidential nomination in Iowa on Feb. 3. Here is a list of key dates, starting with the Iowa caucuses. Feb 3

USA-ELECTION/IOWA-ANALYSIS What the possible outcomes in Iowa could mean for the 2020 Democratic race

A pre-caucus analysis of what the various outcomes that might play out in Iowa could mean for the 2020 Democratic presidential nominating race. Feb 3

USA-ELECTION/IOWA EXPLAINER: Why Iowa? How a little rural state picks presidential nominees

Utilizing a complicated in-person caucus system, the first contest in the Democratic presidential primary will take place in Iowa on Feb. 3. Feb 3

USA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV) First votes cast in 2020 race at Iowa caucuses

Iowans cast the first votes in the 2020 presidential race. Feb 3

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-QUOTES FACTBOX-Best quotes from impeachment trial of Trump

Running factbox on best quotes from trial. Feb 3

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-WHATNEXT FACTBOX-Developments to expect in Trump’s impeachment trial

Running factbox on what developments to expect in U.S. President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in U.S. Senate. Feb 3

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-MARKETS/HAVENS

Utilities beat bonds, gold as investors deal with coronavirus scare U.S. utilities' stocks have outperformed other traditional safe havens such as the Japanese yen and U.S. Treasuries over the last 10 days as investors reached for safety in the face of increased worries about the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic in China.

Feb 3 COLOMBIA-ECONOMY/

Colombia could update fiscal targets for 2020 Colombia’s government could revise its fiscal targets for this year and announce some for 2021, including inflation and GDP growth.

Feb 3 COLOMBIA-CENBANK/

Colombia's central bank to publish economic outlook report, minutes Colombia's central bank will publish its quarterly economic outlook report and the minutes of its January meeting.

Feb 3 ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ECONOMY-MARRIAGES (PIX) (TV)

Gaza's ailing economy forces grooms into jail for debts they cannot pay Enthusiastic to start a new family, Eyad El-Zahar took a loan to bring closer his wedding day but soon as he lost his job, he went into prison five times in less than two years, amid the worst economic conditions in Gaza in decades.

Feb 3 ODDLY ENOUGH

OLYMPICS-2020/CAPYBARA (PIX) (TV) In hot water: Capybara chill out in hot spring baths

Their eyes slide shut as they let the hot water warm their cold bones. They flick their ears in pleasure as the coldness melts away. These are capybara – the largest rodents in the world that are native to South America – having to brave the cold winters of Japan. But the zookeepers have found a way to keep them warm and entertain visitors at the same time – let them sit in hot onsen baths as tourists goggle and take photos of them. Izu Shaboten Zoo is planning an apple onsen bath for the capybara, and will also gift sushi roll-shaped vegetables to the rats in celebration of the Japanese setsubun weekend on February 1st. Feb 3

