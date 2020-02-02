Oman and Saudi state airline Saudia suspend flights to China over virus
Oman and the state airline of Saudi Arabia, Saudia, both suspended flights to China on Sunday in reaction to the coronavirus epidemic.
China is facing mounting isolation from international travel curbs and flight suspensions as the death toll from the virus continues to rise.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Oman
- Saudi Arabia
- China