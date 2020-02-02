Left Menu
Development News Edition

More homes destroyed in southeast Australia wildfires

  • PTI
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 15:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 15:08 IST
More homes destroyed in southeast Australia wildfires
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Dozens of homes were destroyed overnight in Australia's southeast but the wildfire threat had diminished by Sunday across New South Wales state and around the national capital Canberra, officials said. B ega Valley Mayor Kristy McBain said the damage in her region 240 kilometers (150 miles) south of Canberra had yet to be assessed by the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

"There have been additional homes lost in the Bega Valley," McBain said. "We're talking probably dozens more. We want to make sure we continue to support our community. This fire isn't over yet," she added.

She said the overnight fire brought losses of homes in the valley to more than 400 in the current fire season. Rural Fire Service spokesman Greg Allan said damage assessment teams had yet to confirm media reports of homes lost near the village of Bumbalong, 92 kilometers (57 miles) south of Canberra.

A dangerous fire threatened southern Canberra and the nearby village of Tharwa. The fire had burnt 55,000 hectares (136,000 acres) of forest and farmland by Sunday, with a perimeter 148 kilometers (92 miles) long, the Australian Capital Territory Emergency Services Agency said. Residents close to the fire front were warned on Sunday to remain vigilant.

"This morning the fire is still active. There are still days and possibly weeks of firefighting ahead of us," Australian Capital Territory Chief Minister Andrew Barr told reporters. He said a state of emergency for Canberra and its surrounds would remain in place until at least Monday. It is the first such emergency declaration in the Australian Capital Territory since 2003 when wildfires killed four people and destroyed almost 500 homes in a single day.

There were no fires burning at the emergency level -- the most dangerous on a three-tier scale -- across the Australian Capital Territory or surrounding New South Wales on Sunday. Fires across southern Australia have claimed at least 33 lives since September, destroyed more than 3,000 homes and razed more than 10.6 million hectares (26.2 million acres).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Rare T20 series whitewash for India after 7-run win in 5th T20 against New Zealand

India choked New Zealand yet again to turn it around for a seven-run win in the fifth T20 International, giving them a rare 5-0 series whitewash in the shortest format here on Sunday. The Indian pacers, led by ever-reliable Jasprit Bumrah, ...

Lt Guv hopeful of discernible change in next few months in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu has said his administration is working tirelessly towards the welfare of the people and a discernible change would be visible on the ground in the union territory in the next few months. He also said ...

Panel constituted by AMU to probe campus violence asks students to submit statements by Feb 7

The one-man judicial panel constituted by the Aligarh Muslim University to probe into violent incidents that rocked the campus in December 2019 has asked students and staffers at the AMU to submit their written statements by February 7, acc...

Delhi polls: Cong promises unemployment allowance, cashback schemes, free electricity up to 300 units

The Congress on Sunday promised to implement unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000-7,500 per month, cashback schemes for water and power consumers and challenge the contentious CAA in the Supreme Court if voted to power in Delhi. The manifesto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020