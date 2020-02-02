Man shot by police in south London is pronounced dead - police
London police said on Sunday that a man shot in a terrorism-related incident in the south of the British capital had been pronounced dead.
"We can confirm that the man shot by police at around 2 p.m. today in Streatham High Road (south London) has been pronounced dead," the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.
