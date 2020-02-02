Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thailand sees apparent success treating virus with drug cocktail

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 22:41 IST
Thailand sees apparent success treating virus with drug cocktail

Bangkok, Feb 2 (AFP) A Chinese woman infected with the new coronavirus showed a dramatic improvement after she was treated with a cocktail of anti-virals used to treat flu and HIV, Thailand's health ministry said Sunday. The 71-year-old patient tested negative for the virus 48 hours after Thai doctors administered the combination, doctor Kriengsak Attipornwanich said during the ministry's daily press briefing.

"The lab result of positive on the coronavirus turned negative in 48 hours," Kriengsak said. "From being exhausted before, she could sit up in bed 12 hours later."

The doctors combined the anti-flu drug oseltamivir with lopinavir and ritonavir, anti-virals used to treat HIV, Kriengsak said, adding the ministry was awaiting research results to prove the findings. The news comes as the new virus claimed its first life outside China -- a 44-year-old Chinese man who died in the Philippines -- while the death toll in China has soared above 300.

Thailand so far has detected 19 confirmed cases of the virus believed to have originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, which is under lockdown. That is the second highest number of cases outside of China, with Japan recording 20.

So far, eight patients in Thailand have recovered and returned home, while 11 remain in hospital. In a video released Sunday, health minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited a patient from Wuhan who had recovered from the coronavirus, chatting with her amicably in Mandarin as she thanked him and the medical staff.

Thai authorities are trying to balance screening of inbound Chinese visitors with the economic needs of its tourist sector, which is heavily reliant on arrivals from the mainland. Messages of support saying "Our hearts to Wuhan" in English, Chinese and Thai were plastered on a Bangkok mall popular with tourists.

The bulk of confirmed cases have been Chinese visitors to Thailand, but on Thursday the kingdom recorded its first human-to-human transmission when a Thai taxi driver was diagnosed with the disease. The taxi driver had not travelled to China, but may have had contact with tourists.

Thailand's government is also battling public criticism that it has been slow to evacuate scores of its citizens from Hubei province, at the centre of the outbreak. Anutin said evacuation would happen on Tuesday, and the returnees would be quarantined for 14 days. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Intruder sneaks into Bhopal airport, caught on apron area:CISF

In a major security breach, a 25-year-old man on Sunday evening sneaked into the Madhya Pradesh governments hangar inter-connected to the Raja Bhoj airport here and damaged a parked helicopter before running towards the apron area where a f...

Blue Jackets LW Gerbe signs two-year, two-way deal

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nathan Gerbe signed a two-year, two-way NHLAmerican Hockey League contract extension through the 2021-22 season, the team announced on Sunday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team.Gerbe, 32, has col...

'Thappad' trailer shoots up to 10 million views

Thappad featuring Taapsee Pannu was dropped on Friday and within two days span, it has shot up to an overwhelming 10 million views. The leading actor took to her Instagram account to share the pleasing response to the trailer from audiences...

Cyber Cell arrests two women for spreading misinformation about coronavirus, says Kerala Minister

Kerala Minister VS Sunil Kumar on Sunday said that the Cyber Cell has arrested two women for spreading misinformation about the deadly coronavirus that traces its origins from the seafood market in the central Chinese province of Wuhan. Cyb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020